22-year prison term for Wheaton remote control theft

Friday

Eric Bramwell was this week given a 22-year prison sentence for stealing a universal television remote control from a Wheaton apartment complex. Because of Bramwell's past criminal history, he was eligible for Class X sentencing, or up to 30 years in prison.

