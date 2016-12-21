Vote coming to consolidate Naperville, Lisle township road districts?
A group of Naperville-area officials want to put a binding referendum question on the April 4 ballot to combine the road districts in Naperville and Lisle townships into one unit of government. Naperville Township Supervisor Rachel Ossyra and Naperville City Council member Kevin Coyne, who lives in Lisle Township, appeared Thursday before DuPage County Judge Bonnie Wheaton to request a hearing about putting the question to voters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is Shut Up involved in
|4 hr
|355S is the answer
|105
|Matchmaker?
|Dec 24
|Expensive lesson
|14
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Dec 23
|Mindy Sparks
|234
|So Sorry Shut Up
|Dec 22
|Never too late
|140
|Apologize To VW Beetle
|Dec 22
|VW Beetle
|4
|T.J. Cachey adds new floor plans in Manhattan, ... (Apr '11)
|Nov '16
|Wireballs
|16
|Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak
|Oct '16
|Concerned Pet Own...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC