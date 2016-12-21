Vote coming to consolidate Naperville...

Vote coming to consolidate Naperville, Lisle township road districts?

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Daily Herald

A group of Naperville-area officials want to put a binding referendum question on the April 4 ballot to combine the road districts in Naperville and Lisle townships into one unit of government. Naperville Township Supervisor Rachel Ossyra and Naperville City Council member Kevin Coyne, who lives in Lisle Township, appeared Thursday before DuPage County Judge Bonnie Wheaton to request a hearing about putting the question to voters.

