TriCity Family Services hosts Snowflake Shuffle
This year's event featured a record number of participants – 766 – and raised more than $20,000 in support of TriCity Family Services programs and services, according to a news release. The first-place male in the 5K was Andrew Greif of Geneva, and the first-place female in the 5K was Colette Murphy of St. Charles.
