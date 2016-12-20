No incumbents seek re-election to COD board
None of the trustees who are up for re-election in 2017 filed nominating papers by the 5 p.m. Monday deadline, so voters will choose among six new candidates. One term is for two years and the others are for six years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So Sorry Shut Up
|1 hr
|Shut Ups a mental...
|138
|Apologize To VW Beetle
|3 hr
|VW Beetle
|4
|What do airline workers around the country thin...
|4 hr
|Shut Ups a mental...
|4
|Naperville man arrested for eighth time this year
|4 hr
|Shut Ups a mental...
|9
|Matchmaker?
|4 hr
|Shut Ups a mental...
|4
|T.J. Cachey adds new floor plans in Manhattan, ... (Apr '11)
|Nov '16
|Wireballs
|16
|Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak
|Oct '16
|Concerned Pet Own...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC