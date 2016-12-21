New BYOB paint studio, breakfast spots open in downtown Wheaton
Several new businesses will be open for the holidays in downtown Wheaton, including an art studio that offers paint classes and parties with the option to bring your own drinks and food. The Sipping Muse is taking reservations for group art classes at 122 N. Hale St. Owner Kathleen Koziel said the studio will offer painting on a variety of mediums, such as canvas, wineglasses, champagne flutes, beer mugs, ornaments and wood.
