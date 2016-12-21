Lawrence 'Larry' Barney
Lawrence "Larry" Wood Barney died on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, at Carolinas Medical Center following a long battle with Parkinson's. Larry was born in Princeton, New Jersey, on July 23, 1951.
