Lawrence 'Larry' Barney

Tuesday Dec 20

Lawrence "Larry" Wood Barney died on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, at Carolinas Medical Center following a long battle with Parkinson's. Larry was born in Princeton, New Jersey, on July 23, 1951.

