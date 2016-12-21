Fitness center won't open in vacant Dominick's store in Carol Stream
A gym with around-the-clock access has dropped plans to open in an empty Dominick's store that used to anchor a Carol Stream shopping center. California-based 24 Hour Fitness would have occupied more than half of the vacant, 72,000-square-foot building in Geneva Crossing at the northwest corner of Geneva Road and Main Street.
