Engineering students finalists in NASA competition to develop startup company
Two Northern Illinois University seniors in mechanical engineering have been named finalists in the SPACE RACE Startup Challenge, a first-of-its-kind initiative to encourage entrepreneurs to use federally funded NASA technologies in their startup companies. NIU's Kyle Bodie of Warrenville and David Frey of Wheaton teamed up with a Chicago-area entrepreneur and a graduate student from Texas to develop their proposal for a startup company named Maverick Drones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So Sorry Shut Up
|1 hr
|Shut Ups a mental...
|138
|Apologize To VW Beetle
|3 hr
|VW Beetle
|4
|What do airline workers around the country thin...
|4 hr
|Shut Ups a mental...
|4
|Naperville man arrested for eighth time this year
|4 hr
|Shut Ups a mental...
|9
|Matchmaker?
|4 hr
|Shut Ups a mental...
|4
|T.J. Cachey adds new floor plans in Manhattan, ... (Apr '11)
|Nov '16
|Wireballs
|16
|Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak
|Oct '16
|Concerned Pet Own...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC