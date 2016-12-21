Engineering students finalists in NASA competition to develop startup company

Two Northern Illinois University seniors in mechanical engineering have been named finalists in the SPACE RACE Startup Challenge, a first-of-its-kind initiative to encourage entrepreneurs to use federally funded NASA technologies in their startup companies. NIU's Kyle Bodie of Warrenville and David Frey of Wheaton teamed up with a Chicago-area entrepreneur and a graduate student from Texas to develop their proposal for a startup company named Maverick Drones.

