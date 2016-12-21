Economist: Growth in 2017 could be tempered by policy changes
A new president and Republican-controlled Congress could bring economic growth next year, but that growth could be tempered by key policy changes promised by President-elect Donald Trump, economist Jeff Korzenik told suburban business executives Thursday during the Daily Herald Business Ledger Newsmakers' Forum: Business Outlook 2017, The chief investment strategist for Fifth Third Bank in Chicago spoke to about 80 business leaders at the event held at Le Jardin-Catigny Park in Wheaton. He likened the current economic expansion to the seventh inning of a baseball game, noting "we are starting to see the signs that indicate the cycle will come to an end."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So Sorry Shut Up
|1 hr
|Shut Ups a mental...
|138
|Apologize To VW Beetle
|4 hr
|VW Beetle
|4
|What do airline workers around the country thin...
|4 hr
|Shut Ups a mental...
|4
|Naperville man arrested for eighth time this year
|4 hr
|Shut Ups a mental...
|9
|Matchmaker?
|4 hr
|Shut Ups a mental...
|4
|T.J. Cachey adds new floor plans in Manhattan, ... (Apr '11)
|Nov '16
|Wireballs
|16
|Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak
|Oct '16
|Concerned Pet Own...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC