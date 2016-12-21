Economist: Growth in 2017 could be te...

Economist: Growth in 2017 could be tempered by policy changes

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Daily Herald

A new president and Republican-controlled Congress could bring economic growth next year, but that growth could be tempered by key policy changes promised by President-elect Donald Trump, economist Jeff Korzenik told suburban business executives Thursday during the Daily Herald Business Ledger Newsmakers' Forum: Business Outlook 2017, The chief investment strategist for Fifth Third Bank in Chicago spoke to about 80 business leaders at the event held at Le Jardin-Catigny Park in Wheaton. He likened the current economic expansion to the seventh inning of a baseball game, noting "we are starting to see the signs that indicate the cycle will come to an end."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

