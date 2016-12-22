Dennis O'Brien Music to perform New Year's Eve at Fiora's
GENEVA – For those planning on celebrating New Year's Eve with dinner and live music, Fiora's Restaurant, 317 S. Third St., Geneva, might be just the place. Dennis O'Brien Music will perform acoustic guitar, classic rock and pop with John Paruolo and Pete Kruse from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 31. O'Brien, of St. Charles, plays guitar and sings; Batavia resident Paruolo plays keyboards and sings; and percussionist Kruse is from Wheaton.
