Dennis O'Brien Music to perform New Y...

Dennis O'Brien Music to perform New Year's Eve at Fiora's

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

GENEVA – For those planning on celebrating New Year's Eve with dinner and live music, Fiora's Restaurant, 317 S. Third St., Geneva, might be just the place. Dennis O'Brien Music will perform acoustic guitar, classic rock and pop with John Paruolo and Pete Kruse from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 31. O'Brien, of St. Charles, plays guitar and sings; Batavia resident Paruolo plays keyboards and sings; and percussionist Kruse is from Wheaton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheaton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Matchmaker? 2 hr Bobby 26
Trump on Isreal? 6 hr Bobby 2
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 7 hr Amy Crane 240
TRUMP is a PIECE OF SH*T 7 hr qwe 11
What is Shut Up involved in 23 hr Jst Do It 107
The Palos Hills poster Wed Oh Johnny boy 2
So Sorry Shut Up Dec 22 Never too late 140
See all Wheaton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheaton Forum Now

Wheaton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheaton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Wheaton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,104 • Total comments across all topics: 277,437,005

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC