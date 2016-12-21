Carol Stream OKs study for new bike path
With an established system of bike trails on the northwest side of town, Carol Stream is shifting gears to start plans on a new path serving the village's southernmost neighborhoods. Trustees have approved a $159,933 preliminary engineering study into a bike path that would connect residents in apartment complexes near Community Park to businesses on Schmale Road to the west and the Great Western Trail to the north.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Wheaton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So Sorry Shut Up
|1 hr
|Shut Ups a mental...
|138
|Apologize To VW Beetle
|3 hr
|VW Beetle
|4
|What do airline workers around the country thin...
|4 hr
|Shut Ups a mental...
|4
|Naperville man arrested for eighth time this year
|4 hr
|Shut Ups a mental...
|9
|Matchmaker?
|4 hr
|Shut Ups a mental...
|4
|T.J. Cachey adds new floor plans in Manhattan, ... (Apr '11)
|Nov '16
|Wireballs
|16
|Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak
|Oct '16
|Concerned Pet Own...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheaton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC