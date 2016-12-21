Cantigny's Lego Train Show a surefire holiday hit

A miniature version of the iconic clock tower in "Back to the Future" -- you remember, the one that was struck by lightning and helped fuel Marty McFly's time travels -- will be one of the highlights of the 10th annual Lego Train Show this weekend at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. A "Back to the Future" buff who also happens to love Legos will display his creation at the show that has become a holiday tradition.

