Boy Scout receives highest rank in scouting

Thursday Dec 29

Winfield Boy Scout Troop 575 has awarded the Eagle rank, Scouting's highest rank, to Phil Felsenthal of Wheaton. He is the 49th scout from the Troop to be awarded this rank.

