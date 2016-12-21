Arboretum cancels 'Illumination' toni...

Arboretum cancels 'Illumination' tonight because of extreme cold

Wednesday Dec 14

No one will be walking through The Morton Arboretum's outdoor light display, "Illumination," Wednesday evening because the display was canceled because of dangerously cold weather. Arboretum staff said they will monitor weather reports to decide whether any future nights should be canceled.

