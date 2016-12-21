AM 560 The Answer to host Christmas party for veterans in need

Veterans in need in the greater DuPage County area will be the guests of honor at a Christmas party hosted by AM 560 The Answer on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Gino's East in downtown Wheaton. The party will coincide with a live remote broadcast of the Joe Walsh Show from 5 to 7 p.m. The party is an effort by AM 560, the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans, and Operation Support Our Troops America to honor these veterans for their service and provide them with a chance to celebrate the holiday season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.