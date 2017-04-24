RHS students meet Wyoming legislators in D.C. today
Riverton High School students are in Washington D.C. this week learning about government and meeting legislators. Today, students from Riverton High School as well as students from Casper, Guernsey, Wheatland and Worland met Senator John Barrasso, Senator Mike Enzi and Representative Liz Cheney.
