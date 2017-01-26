Basin Electric: settlement will keep ...

Basin Electric: settlement will keep Wheatland plant open

Wednesday Jan 11

A tentative agreement has been reached between Basin Electric Power Cooperative and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to lower sulfur dioxide emissions from the Laramie River Station in Wheatland. Basin Electric says the proposed settlement will ensure a clean environment and help ensure the long-term operation of the plant, which employs over 330 workers.

