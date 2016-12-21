Motorists reminded to take high wind ...

Motorists reminded to take high wind closures seriously

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KGWN

Despite sections of Wyoming highways being closed to light and high profile vehicles, many motorists are not heeding the closures with crashes resulting statewide. As wind speeds are exceeding 60 mph in certain parts of Wyoming, many highways have been closed to light and high profile vehicles to avoid those vehicles becoming a hazard to themselves and other motorists.

