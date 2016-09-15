Fatal crash south of Wheatland

Sep 15, 2016 Read more: KGWN

A fatal crash south of Wheatland, Wyoming has resulted in the death of 71 year old Hayesville, North Carolina resident William Suggs. The crash occurred on September 11th at 4:46 p.m. near mile post 68 on Interstate 25 approximately 10 miles south of Wheatland.

