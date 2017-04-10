New reservoir could help Texas Rice Belt

54 min ago Read more: Southwest Farm Press

Rice growers in Southeast Texas are acknowledging they are happy to hear about plans to construct a new reservoir in Colorado County that may offer some irrigation relief during critically dry times in the future. Until last year, this decade had been tough on Texas rice farmers in Colorado, Wharton and Matagorda counties.

