Mainstage Irving-Las Colinas presents Poweful Texas Drama Talking Pictures
MainStage Irving-Las Colinas will present Horton Foote 's Texas-based drama TALKING PICTURES. Directed by Amber Devlin , the production runs May 19 through June 3, 2017, at the Irving Arts Center's Dupree Theater .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wharton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher milfs
|Mar 21
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Noah Lopez
|Mar 12
|Anonymous
|2
|Where is coach gomez?
|Mar 10
|Son of tarzan
|2
|Ninfa garcia orta
|Feb '17
|Sally
|1
|Diana macias
|Feb '17
|Calibus
|1
|Christene schoener
|Jan '17
|Simon
|1
|Hot female teachers at ecms
|Dec '16
|Horacio
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wharton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC