Van Vleck Texas hit by six tornadoes

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Residents of a coastal area southwest of Houston are cleaning up debris after severe storms, including at least six tornadoes, swept through the area Tuesday. At least six people were injured in Van Vleck, at town of 1,400 about 70 miles southwest of Houston, by a weak tornado rated by a federal survey team as an EF1, with winds of 86 to 110 mph.

