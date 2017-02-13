Tornado warning issued for Wharton Co...

Tornado warning issued for Wharton County - 18 minutes ago

1 hr ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a tornado warning for east-central Wharton County and north-central Matagorda County. At 7:28 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pierce, or near Wharton, moving east at 45 mph.

Wharton, TX

