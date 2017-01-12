Seasoned businessman credits smokehou...

Seasoned businessman credits smokehouse's success to family feel 14 minutes from now

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

To contact Junior's Smokehouse, 164 County Road 467 in Wharton, call 979-531-0888 or send or visit juniorsjerky.com . The business is listed as Junior's Smokehouse and Bakery on Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wharton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 13 hr Observer 1,027
Christene schoener Jan 2 Simon 1
Hot female teachers at ecms Dec 16 Horacio 3
White kids with truck destroyed VFW property (Jan '15) Dec '16 Mikey 2
News Egypt state news agency says Mubarak is "clinic... (Jun '12) Jun '16 Zionist appeasers 18
looking for an efficiency in wharton (Jul '14) Jan '16 Andro87 2
Review: Centerpoint Energy (Apr '15) Apr '15 bob 1
See all Wharton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wharton Forum Now

Wharton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wharton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Wharton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,402 • Total comments across all topics: 277,921,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC