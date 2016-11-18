Wharton's hospital closes 38 minutes ...

Wharton's hospital closes 38 minutes ago After months of uncertainty, ...

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 18, 2016 Read more: The Victoria Advocate

In the case of an emergency, residents are either sent to El Campo Memorial or OakBend Medical Center, which is 33 minutes away in Richmond. The hospital, located on U.S. 59 just south of Houston, had been operating as a walk-in emergency center for months and had closed most of its services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wharton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hot female teachers at ecms Dec 16 Horacio 3
White kids with truck destroyed VFW property (Jan '15) Dec 8 Mikey 2
News Egypt state news agency says Mubarak is "clinic... (Jun '12) Jun '16 Zionist appeasers 18
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
looking for an efficiency in wharton (Jul '14) Jan '16 Andro87 2
Review: Centerpoint Energy (Apr '15) Apr '15 bob 1
wharton crooked cops (Mar '15) Mar '15 jdk 1
See all Wharton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wharton Forum Now

Wharton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wharton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Wharton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,691

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC