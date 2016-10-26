UH receives $1.45 million boost to pr...

UH receives $1.45 million boost to prepare STEM teachers

Oct 26, 2016

Answering the call for more high school math and science teachers, the University of Houston is using a $1.45 million National Science Foundation grant to bolster its teachHOUSTON math and science teacher preparation program in a big way. Now in its ninth year, teachHOUSTON was awarded the five-year grant from the NSF's Robert Noyce Scholarship Program to further its mission of supporting future teachers in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, as well as promote long-term teacher retention.

