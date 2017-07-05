Westport Country Playhouse Partners w...

Westport Country Playhouse Partners with CT Women's Hall of Fame for Women and War

16 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Westport Country Playhouse, in conjunction with its July production of "Grounded," about a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot who is grounded by an unexpected pregnancy, has partnered with the Connecticut Women's Hall of Fame for "Women and War," a multimedia presentation for teen and adult audiences, on Friday, July 14, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., in the Lucille Lortel White Barn Center, adjacent to the Playhouse. The program, free-of-charge and open to the public, gives a sweeping history of women's involvement in warfare, with special attention paid to several women who have been inducted into CWHF.

