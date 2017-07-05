Westport Country Playhouse Partners with CT Women's Hall of Fame for Women and War
Westport Country Playhouse, in conjunction with its July production of "Grounded," about a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot who is grounded by an unexpected pregnancy, has partnered with the Connecticut Women's Hall of Fame for "Women and War," a multimedia presentation for teen and adult audiences, on Friday, July 14, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., in the Lucille Lortel White Barn Center, adjacent to the Playhouse. The program, free-of-charge and open to the public, gives a sweeping history of women's involvement in warfare, with special attention paid to several women who have been inducted into CWHF.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC