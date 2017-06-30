Westport bank robbed Sunday

Westport bank robbed Sunday

Police say this man robbed the Post Road East TD Bank. The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 6'1" tall with a heavy build and scruffy beard, wearing a Chicago Bulls baseball cap.

