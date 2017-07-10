The William F. Cribari Memorial Bridge.
With a landmark vote scheduled for August that will set the path for the future of the historic William F. Cribari Memorial Bridge in Saugatuck, First Selectman Jim Marpe is unsure how he will vote. The problem being, what is being voted on is still unclear.
