The William F. Cribari Memorial Bridge.

Friday Jul 7 Read more: Westport News

With a landmark vote scheduled for August that will set the path for the future of the historic William F. Cribari Memorial Bridge in Saugatuck, First Selectman Jim Marpe is unsure how he will vote. The problem being, what is being voted on is still unclear.

