Reunited After 50 Years

It was a 50-year reunion for Westport artist Miggs Burroughs and film producer Paula Wagner, pictured at a local screening of her latest movie, "Marshall," the true story of a little known but sensational trial early in the career of Thurgood Marshall. Wagner and Burroughs were classmates and friends at the Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama, after which she went on to become one of the most successful agents in Hollywood.

