Police chief, CBS journalist discuss divide between police, black

Westport Police Chief Foti Koskinas and CBS News Justice and Homeland Security Correspondent Jeff Pegues participate in a discussion on the divide between police and people of color on June 26 at the Westport Library. less Westport Police Chief Foti Koskinas and CBS News Justice and Homeland Security Correspondent Jeff Pegues participate in a discussion on the divide between police and people of color on June 26 at the Westport ... more Westport Police Chief Foti Koskinas and CBS News Justice and Homeland Security Correspondent Jeff Pegues participate in a discussion on the divide between police and people of color on June 26 at the Westport Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.