Police Announce Road Closures, Traffic Changes For Westport Fireworks
Westport police are asking the public to stay patient and safe getting to and leaving the annual PAL fireworks at Compo Beach on Monday. The event will mean heavy car and pedestrian traffic on all roads south of Greens Farms Road between South Compo and Hillspoint roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport Council Prez: Meter cameras "creepy"
|Sat
|CorruptBpt
|3
|Top of June's lottery winners: Milford man gets...
|Jun 30
|BPT
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|Jun 30
|Forest
|5
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Jun 29
|Gavone
|5
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|Jun 29
|Gavone
|7
|Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens
|Jun 29
|Gavone
|3
|Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No...
|Jun 29
|Gavone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC