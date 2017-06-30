In Wake Of Home Burglary, Westport Police Urge Residents To Be Vigilant
Westport police are urging residents to be vigilant Thursday in the wake of an attempted burglary and one that took place while the homeowners were sleeping on Bonnie Brook Road. Early Thursday morning, a homeowner awoke to the sound of the front-door screen being cut, police said.
