In Pictures: Fireworks blast off in Westport
Westport Chief of Police Foti Koskinas arrives by motorcycle to oversee a large police presence at the 2017 Independence Day Fireworks Fundraising Show at Compo Beach, Monday, July 3, in Westport, Conn. Westport Chief of Police Foti Koskinas arrives by motorcycle to oversee a large police presence at the 2017 Independence Day Fireworks Fundraising Show at Compo Beach, Monday, July 3, in Westport, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC