Himes Sets Town Hall in Westport on Thursday
U.S. Rep. Jim Himes will host a town hall event on Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bedford Middle School, 88 North Ave., his office announced. The venue was chosen because it is one of the largest in town with a capacity of about 1,000 persons.
