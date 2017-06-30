Himes Sets Town Hall in Westport on T...

Himes Sets Town Hall in Westport on Thursday

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes will host a town hall event on Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bedford Middle School, 88 North Ave., his office announced. The venue was chosen because it is one of the largest in town with a capacity of about 1,000 persons.

