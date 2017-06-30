Five Revolutionary Facts To Know Abou...

Five Revolutionary Facts To Know About Fairfield County For July 4th

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Weston Daily Voice

A statue of Sybil Ludington is in front of the Danbury Library. The Dutchess County teenage girl rode through the countryside in 1777 to warn of approaching British troops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport Council Prez: Meter cameras "creepy" Jul 1 CorruptBpt 3
News Top of June's lottery winners: Milford man gets... Jun 30 BPT 1
News Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training Jun 30 Forest 5
News Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce... Jun 29 Gavone 5
News Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c... Jun 29 Gavone 7
News Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens Jun 29 Gavone 3
News Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No... Jun 29 Gavone 2
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,621 • Total comments across all topics: 282,213,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC