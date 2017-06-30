Double Rollover Sends Weston Woman To Hospital, Fairfield Police Say
A Weston woman was taken to the hospital Sunday after she drove her car into a stone wall and flipped it twice while trying to make a turn on Sturges Highway, police said. The woman, 56, who was returning from a party in Westport around 10:45 p.m., was conscious and talking to officers at the scene.
