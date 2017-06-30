Double Rollover Sends Weston Woman To...

Double Rollover Sends Weston Woman To Hospital, Fairfield Police Say

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

A Weston woman was taken to the hospital Sunday after she drove her car into a stone wall and flipped it twice while trying to make a turn on Sturges Highway, police said. The woman, 56, who was returning from a party in Westport around 10:45 p.m., was conscious and talking to officers at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested for leaving young son alone in car 3 hr BPT 2
News Top of June's lottery winners: Milford man gets... 3 hr BPT 3
News Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c... 4 hr WorkAvoider 9
News Long-vacant downtown Bridgeport building change... 4 hr WorkAvoider 3
News Bridgeport announces hiring, spending freeze 17 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No... 17 hr America Gentleman... 3
News Ethics commissioner 'arrested for hiring a pros... 17 hr America Gentleman... 3
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,562 • Total comments across all topics: 282,255,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC