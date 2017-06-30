Commission for Senior Services sets m...

Commission for Senior Services sets meeting

46 min ago Read more: Westport News

The Commission for Senior Services will hold its 22nd annual meeting at 10 a.m. on July 21 at the Center for Senior Activities , 21 Imperial Ave. The agenda will highlight the current projects of the Commission for Senior Services and the town of Westport that affect seniors. First Selectman Jim Marpe will present the "Service to Older Adults" award to the "Friends of the Center for Senior Activities."

