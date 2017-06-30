Bridgeport woman charged with evading responsibility
A Bridgeport woman allegedly left the scene of a minor parking lot crash last Friday afternoon, leading to her Westport arrest. Police said a car left after the incident and traveled east on Post Road East around 12:30 p.m. June 30. Officers then stopped a matching vehicle near the Sherwood Island Connector and the driver, Susan Daniels , admitted to leaving the scene, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|5 hr
|Meggers1505
|77
|Bridgeport Council Prez: Meter cameras "creepy"
|Jul 1
|CorruptBpt
|3
|Top of June's lottery winners: Milford man gets...
|Jun 30
|BPT
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|Jun 30
|Forest
|5
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Jun 29
|Gavone
|5
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|Jun 29
|Gavone
|7
|Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens
|Jun 29
|Gavone
|3
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC