Bridgeport woman charged with evading responsibility

A Bridgeport woman allegedly left the scene of a minor parking lot crash last Friday afternoon, leading to her Westport arrest. Police said a car left after the incident and traveled east on Post Road East around 12:30 p.m. June 30. Officers then stopped a matching vehicle near the Sherwood Island Connector and the driver, Susan Daniels , admitted to leaving the scene, according to police.

