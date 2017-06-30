61st PAL Fireworks Draws Record Crowd

61st PAL Fireworks Draws Record Crowd

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Westport Now

Sporting a funky hat and oversized red, white and blue glasses trimmed with blinking lights, Gaelle Dudley of Fairfield said tonight she never saw Compo Beach so crowded for the annual Police Athletic League fireworks. Gaelle Dudley of Fairfield: "It's a perfect storm - long weekend and perfect weather."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested for leaving young son alone in car 10 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Long-vacant downtown Bridgeport building change... 10 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Bridgeport announces hiring, spending freeze 10 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No... 10 hr America Gentleman... 3
News Ethics commissioner 'arrested for hiring a pros... 10 hr America Gentleman... 3
News Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens 11 hr America Gentleman... 4
News Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce... 11 hr America Gentleman... 6
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,972 • Total comments across all topics: 282,248,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC