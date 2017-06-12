Word on the Street: What's your favor...

Word on the Street: What's your favorite thing to do in

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

"In the summer it would definitely be going to the beach or hanging out at the library with friends here outside." -Melissa Feisser, Westport "In the summer it would definitely be going to the beach or hanging out at the library with friends here outside."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth 20 hr BPT 1
News Malcolm-Jamal Warner Welcomes His First Child 20 hr BPT 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford Thu VictorOrians 1
News Ganim reveals developer for rehab of theaters Thu Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport Pastor Charged With Illegally Sellin... Thu Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Record heat in Bridgeport Monday, hot again Tue... Wed BPT 1
News Fairfield Cops: Bridgeport Man Steals All That ... Wed BPT 4
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,288 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC