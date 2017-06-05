Westporters rally against decision to leave climate accord
JUNE 04: Dozens of Connecticut residents converge along a bridge at a vigil and rally for the environment and against President Donald Trump's recent decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord on June 4, 2017 in Westport, Connecticut. Close to 80 people attended the evening event where critics of the president's environmental policies held candles and sang songs.
