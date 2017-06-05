Westport Woman Wins Legacy Award For Longstanding Art Support
Ann Weiner of Westport has won a legacy award from Silvermine Art Center for her longstanding dedication and philanthropy to the 95-year-old New Canaan institution. Weiner and her late husband Sid sponsored the Bill Sessions Woodworking Center, which has been up and running with woodworking and sculpture classes for more than a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The new Chipotle restaurant and Starbucks have ...
|9 min
|Gordon Ramsay
|2
|Narcotics officer arraigned on charges of steal...
|5 hr
|Tommy
|3
|Doesn't Bridgeport have a noise ordinance? (Sep '08)
|5 hr
|Dummy
|49
|NAACP asks fed probe of cop shooting (Feb '08)
|5 hr
|Owen
|21
|Bridgeport Ferry Passenger Charged With Yelling...
|Wed
|BPT
|2
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings...
|Wed
|BPT
|4
|The Tasty Yolk in Bridgeport among country's be...
|Wed
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC