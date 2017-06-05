Westport Woman Wins Legacy Award For ...

Westport Woman Wins Legacy Award For Longstanding Art Support

Ann Weiner of Westport has won a legacy award from Silvermine Art Center for her longstanding dedication and philanthropy to the 95-year-old New Canaan institution. Weiner and her late husband Sid sponsored the Bill Sessions Woodworking Center, which has been up and running with woodworking and sculpture classes for more than a year.

