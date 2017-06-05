Westport woman charged in domestic di...

Westport woman charged in domestic dispute in New Canaan

14 hrs ago

The incident occurred May 28 and was reported to police the following day around 10 a.m. After investigating the complaint, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Lorgine Manantan, of Davenport Avenue. On May 31, Manantan turned herself in to police and was charged with disorderly conduct.

