Westport vet chain collars $675M in expansion funding
The PetVet Care Centers-owned South Wilton Veterinary Group on Danbury Road in Wilton, Conn. On June 13, 2017, PetVet announced $675 million in debt financing, with the Westport-based PetVet controlled by the Ontario TeachersA' Pension Plan.
