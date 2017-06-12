Westport vet chain collars $675M in e...

Westport vet chain collars $675M in expansion funding

The PetVet Care Centers-owned South Wilton Veterinary Group on Danbury Road in Wilton, Conn. On June 13, 2017, PetVet announced $675 million in debt financing, with the Westport-based PetVet controlled by the Ontario TeachersA' Pension Plan.

