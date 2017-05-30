Westport unveils - heat kills' signs

As the hot summer months approach, one Westport resident launched a campaign to remind people about the dangers of leaving children or pets in a car. The campaign was started and conducted by a member of the Westport Animal Shelter Advocates and rising Staples High School student Brandon Malin, of Westport, according to a Facebook post from Westport police.

