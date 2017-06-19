Westport Teen Releases New App, Redef...

Westport Teen Releases New App, Redefines 'Trouble'

What you might not expect is that that executive is 17-years-old, and been designing apps since he was 13. Skylar Thomas, a rising senior at Staples High School and the founder of Troublemaker Technologies , has six apps under his belt, the latest of which is a 3-D extravaganza created in partnership with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals . Paintball Hero, which took him approximately 14 months to create -- he has schoolwork after all -- is a video game that puts the player in the position of an animal activist.

