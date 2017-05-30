Westport police to host cancer fundraiser
The Westport Police Department and Mental Grit Fitness of Fairfield County will host the Push Against Cancer for Kids event Sunday morning. The event, being held for the eighth consecutive year, will take place on Sunday, June 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts in Westport, according to a press release from the Westport Police Department.
