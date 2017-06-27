Westport Police: Norwalk Man Flees Scene Of Crash Into Mailboxes
A Norwalk man who crashed his car into several mailboxes in Westport and ran off was arrested Friday after officers found him not far from the scene, police said. Daniel Molina, 22, of Wolfpit Avenue, was charged with evading responsibility and failure to drive in the proper lane, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stratford taking precautions against mosquitoes
|1 hr
|WorkAvoider
|5
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|1 hr
|WorkAvoider
|6
|MPP still pushing for CT scanner (Sep '09)
|2 hr
|ask him Canada Day
|16
|Johnny Depp is a Useless Turd
|12 hr
|WorkAvoider
|3
|LIer mulls over plea deal after being accused o...
|12 hr
|WorkAvoider
|2
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|12 hr
|WorkAvoider
|4
|Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens
|Mon
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC