Westport Police: Norwalk Man Flees Sc...

Westport Police: Norwalk Man Flees Scene Of Crash Into Mailboxes

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Wilton Daily Voice

A Norwalk man who crashed his car into several mailboxes in Westport and ran off was arrested Friday after officers found him not far from the scene, police said. Daniel Molina, 22, of Wolfpit Avenue, was charged with evading responsibility and failure to drive in the proper lane, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stratford taking precautions against mosquitoes 1 hr WorkAvoider 5
News Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c... 1 hr WorkAvoider 6
News MPP still pushing for CT scanner (Sep '09) 2 hr ask him Canada Day 16
Johnny Depp is a Useless Turd 12 hr WorkAvoider 3
News LIer mulls over plea deal after being accused o... 12 hr WorkAvoider 2
News Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia 12 hr WorkAvoider 4
News Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens Mon BPT 1
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,958 • Total comments across all topics: 282,074,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC