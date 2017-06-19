Westport police charge New London man with several drug charges
Allan Jones, 45, of New London, was charged with narcotic possession not in its original container, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, insufficient insurance and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, Westport police said. less Allan Jones, 45, of New London, was charged with narcotic possession not in its original container, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle with a ... more WESTPORT - A New London resident was charged with several drug-related counts after police responded to a call about an unresponsive man, police said.
